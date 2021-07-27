- (PLX AI) - GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 million
- • Q2 continuing EPS USD -0.07
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03
- • GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from $2.5B-$4.5B to $3.5B-$5.0B
- • Outlook for Industrial organic revenues, margin expansion, and adjusted EPS remains unchanged
- • CEO says confident we are well-positioned to achieve high single-digit free cash flow margins over time
