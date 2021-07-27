

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):



-Earnings: -$0.62 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.19 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q2 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 billion or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $18.28 billion in Q2 vs. $16.81 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.15 to $0.25



