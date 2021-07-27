

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare insurer Centene Corporation (CNC) on Tuesday announced net loss of $535 million or $0.92 per share in the second quarter compared with net income of $1.206 billion or $2.05 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



During the second quarter, the company recorded a legal settlement reserve estimate of $1.25 billion.



Excluding items, earnings of $1.25 per share missed the average estimate of nineteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.39 per share. analysts estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 12% to $31.025 billion from $27.712 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $30.15 billion.



Premium in the second quarter grew to $27.627 billion from $24.745 billion a year ago.



Looking forward to the full-year, revenue is expected in the range of $123.3 billion- $125.3 billion and adjusted EPS to be between $5.05 and $5.35.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.2 per share on revenue of $120.76 billion for the period.



