The "Review of Top-10 Mobile Brokerage Apps in Russia Market Analysis and Trends, Benchmarking, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzed the complete investment process of a mass investor through the mobile brokerage apps. The report contains a detailed market analysis, typical problems of digital services, key trends and more than 100 best market practices.

5 UX tests of each app for 6 user scenarios:

1. Logging in and checking the portfolio profitability right in the start of investing

2. Checking available funds.

3. Replenishing account with a bank card.

4. Searching for securities and adding them to the selection.

5. Checking profitability of the securities right after the purchase

6. Selling securities at a market price.

The results will help you make digital services more attractive for a new wave of mass customers, as well as retain existing ones and improve customer experience. Also, the report will be a perfect tool with clear steps for optimizing processes for your business.

Key Topics Covered:

About the study

Rating and key research results

User profile description

100+ best practices

Study methodology

About the agency

Companies Mentioned

Tinkoff Investments

BCS World of Investments

VTB My Investments

Otkrytie Broker

Freedom Finance

Alfa Investments

PSB Investments

FINAM

Sberbank Investor

RSHB Broker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5vhx0

