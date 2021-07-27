The "Review of Top-10 Mobile Brokerage Apps in Russia Market Analysis and Trends, Benchmarking, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzed the complete investment process of a mass investor through the mobile brokerage apps. The report contains a detailed market analysis, typical problems of digital services, key trends and more than 100 best market practices.
5 UX tests of each app for 6 user scenarios:
1. Logging in and checking the portfolio profitability right in the start of investing
2. Checking available funds.
3. Replenishing account with a bank card.
4. Searching for securities and adding them to the selection.
5. Checking profitability of the securities right after the purchase
6. Selling securities at a market price.
The results will help you make digital services more attractive for a new wave of mass customers, as well as retain existing ones and improve customer experience. Also, the report will be a perfect tool with clear steps for optimizing processes for your business.
Key Topics Covered:
- About the study
- Rating and key research results
- User profile description
- 100+ best practices
- Study methodology
- About the agency
Companies Mentioned
- Tinkoff Investments
- BCS World of Investments
- VTB My Investments
- Otkrytie Broker
- Freedom Finance
- Alfa Investments
- PSB Investments
- FINAM
- Sberbank Investor
- RSHB Broker
