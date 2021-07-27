

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Boston Scientific Corp (BSX):



-Earnings: $172 million in Q2 vs. -$153 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $0.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.37 per share -Revenue: $3.08 billion in Q2 vs. $2.00 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 to $0.41 Full year EPS guidance: $1.58 to $1.62



