NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 July 2021 were: 939.56p Capital only 947.03p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 106,000 ordinary shares on 26th July 2021, the Company has 95,942,943 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.