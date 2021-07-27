

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) Tuesday said its revenue in the second quarter increased 14.5% to $23.424 billion from $20.459 billion last year, driven by strong demand in all segments.



On average, twenty four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenue of $23.24 billion. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's net income was $2.676 billion in the quarter. Earnings of $3.05 per share in the quarter jumped 50.2% above the same period last year.



Adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share beat the consensus estimate at $2.81 per share.



Looking forward, the company is reaffirming its capital allocation plans for 2021. Capital expenditures in 2021 are expected to be about $4.0 billion.



