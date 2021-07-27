

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giving strong indications of a third wave, new coronavirus infections in the United States are surging at an alarming speed.



With a whopping 89418 new cases reporting on Monday, the national total has increased to 34,533,187, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The unusually high Monday toll may be attributed to adding weekend backlog due to reporting delays. However, this is the highest daily figure recorded since February 13.



From an average of 11000-plus cases reported on June 26, the seven day average has surged five-fold - to 56635 on Monday, according to data analyzed by the New York Times. This is the highest weekly average recorded since April 25.



264 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 610,952.



California reported the most number of cases - 12009 - and most COVID-related deaths - 40.



There is also significant rise in the number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country. The number has risen to 33352, marking 68 percent increase in two weeks.



As of July 26, more than 188.7 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



163.2 million people, or 49.1 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



79.8 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



A total of 29,548,468 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



342,212,051 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that a significant rise in cases is noticed in certain parts of the country and amongst certain populations, 'concentrated primarily and overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated.'



At the same time, for the second week in a row, five states with the highest case rates - Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and California - had a higher rate of people getting newly vaccinated compared to the national average, she said at a routine briefing.



Psaki told reporters that nearly half a million Americans made the decision to get their first vaccine shot.



