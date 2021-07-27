ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay and Spartan Announce Partnership for Klocked Fitness App

New partnership creates virtual Spartan Store for in-app sales from limited-edition drops

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with Spartan ®, the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand. The partnership brings the Spartan brand to ePlay's augmented reality fitness app, Klocked. A line of digital sneakers, athletic wear, and gear will be offered as premium digital wearables in ePlay's mobile games and apps.

Spartan produces over 250 events in more than 40 countries and has had over 8 million people cross its finish line. Spartan also operates Spartan Trail® , DEKA®, La Ruta® and the Tough Mudder brands. The stated Spartan mission is to transform 100 million lives.

ePlay and Spartan are collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app, Klocked .

"Performing your best at a Spartan event requires training, preparation, and the right gear," says Spartan VP of Global Partnerships, Ian Lawson. "Spartans want access to technology like Klocked, which enables the tracking of training progress, personal bests, and our physical journeys with advanced 3D visualization and augmented reality. Plus it's a fun way to stay active and when users want to wear the same Spartan 'OCR Speed' Footwear as their Klocked avatar they can buy the physical merchandise on shop.spartan.com ."

The partnership between ePlay and Spartan connects the multi-billion dollar industries of Endurance events, sports apparel, and virtual goods where revolutionary technology meets digital commerce and physical apparel unlocking digital utility. The collaboration further develops ePlay's franchises, creating blockbusters through e-commerce and interactivity. Sports apparel interoperability with programmable media and in-game utility is uniquely possible with ePlay's mobile sports, entertainment, and eSports platform.

"Spartan is, perhaps, the largest race organizer in the world," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay is committed, especially as we go back to in-person events, to contribute to phenomenal race day experiences for those able to participate in-person or virtually - in either case, users get the option to share their epic running accomplishments and their Avatar wearing Spartan virtual Footwear and fan gear."

In February 2021, a new start-up made history selling $3.1 million worth of virtual sneakers in just seven minutes. Some estimates put the market for "skins," or digital wearables for digital avatars in games like Fortnite, Howie Go Viral , Big Shot Basketball and Klocked in the neighborhood of $40 billion annually. The 2020 industry average registration fee per event (virtual or physical) was between USD$26.44 and $87.58 with an estimated industry-wide 22-30 million registrations. An additional estimated 6.3% of the approximate $1.25 billion registration fee market was driven from athletic wear and merchandise. The ePlay and Spartan partnership will drive revenues from fees, physical merchandise, and virtual goods and add-ons. For example, when users purchase the virtual and/or physical Spartan Running Short they level-up with augmented reality and special effects and unlock the ability to earn bonus points in Klocked while passing other users in the apps paid races and free group runs.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

