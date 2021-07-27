

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV):



-Earnings: $175 million in Q2 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.90 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $416 million or $2.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.07 per share -Revenue: $3.44 billion in Q2 vs. $2.52 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.06 - $2.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,290 - $3,365 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 - $8.90 Full year revenue guidance: $13,550 -$13,700 Mln



