

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a global medical technology company, announced Tuesday that it has acquired privately held Tepha, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of a proprietary resorbable polymer technology. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Tepha's proprietary resorbable polymer (Poly 4-hydroxybutyric acid, P4HB) technology platform is expected to accelerate the growth of BD's surgical mesh portfolio and allow foray into new areas within soft tissue repair, reconstruction and regeneration. Tepha's GalaFLEX products are a bioresorbable scaffold for soft tissue support and to repair, elevate and reinforce deficiencies where weakness or voids exist that require the addition of material to obtain the desired surgical outcome.



The acquisition also provides strategic vertical integration as Tepha's proprietary polymer is used in BD's current Phasix Mesh products.



The transaction is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2021 financial results.



The shares of BD closed trade on July 26 at $249.43, down $1.65 or 0.66 percent from previous close.



