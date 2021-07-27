

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corning Inc. (GLW):



-Earnings: -$354 million in Q2 vs. -$96 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.51 per share -Revenue: $3.50 billion in Q2 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.7 Bln



