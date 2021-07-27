

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris (VTRS) said Tuesday that the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas granted Mylan's motion to dismiss in a lawsuit brought against it and Pfizer by KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. on behalf of an asserted class of direct purchasers of EpiPen products.



Viatris noted that the court agreed with the company's argument that KPH lacked the legal standing to assert the claims in its lawsuit and dismissed the case in its entirety with an option for KPH to file a limited amended complaint within 30 days.



Viatris said it will continue to defend itself vigorously should there be any further proceedings in the case.



