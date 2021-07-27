Eight additional organizations commit to promote sustainability in AM

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade organization created to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM), announced today that eight additional leading AM companies have joined the trade group to advance sustainability in AM, bringing its membership ranks to 28 members.

Joining the AMGTA as a new Founding Member is Stratasys, a global leader in polymer 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Stratasys will serve alongside existing Founding Members ExOne, the pioneer and global leader in industrial 3D printing systems using binder jet 3D printing technology; QC Laboratories, an advanced non-destructive testing laboratory focused on AM components; Sintavia, a designer and 3D printer of a new generation of flight and launch components; and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (one of the operating companies under Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation), a supplier of stable industrial gases to a wide variety of global industries. These five Founding Members will determine the strategic direction of the AMGTA, provide governance oversight, and consider future research projects that members may vote to commission.

Joining the AMGTA as new Participating Members are: 3D Metalforge, a global AM company providing greater value to its customer through new and innovative additive manufacturing technologies; 3D Systems, the leader in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products; 3YOURMIND, an agile manufacturing software solutions provider dedicated to optimizing the additive manufacturing workflow; AMT, a global leader in automated chemical vapor smoothing (post-processing) systems for additively manufactured parts; Hyperion Metals, a Tennessee-focused company developing sustainable, zero carbon titanium metal powders for the growing additive manufacturing industry; NatureWorks, a world-leading biotechnology company using plants to turn greenhouse gases like CO2 into a biopolymer called Ingeo; and The Barnes Global Advisors, the world's largest independent advanced manufacturing engineering consultancy.

These new Participating Members will serve alongside existing Participating Members AMEXCI, BASF 3D Printing Solutions, Danish AM Hub, DyeMansion, EOS, Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT), GE Additive, HP, Materialise, National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, Rusal America, Siemens Digital Industries Software, SLM Solutions, Stryker, TRUMPF, and 6K

"I'm elated to welcome aboard our new Founding Member Stratasys, as well as each of our new Participating Member companies," said Sherry Handel, Executive Director of the AMGTA. "Their collective pledge to support the AMGTA's mission well-positions our trade group for accelerated growth and investment in new sustainability research projects in additive manufacturing. I look forward to working with each of our members as we expand the AMGTA as the key industry resource committed to advancing sustainability in the AM industry."

About AMGTA. The AMGTA was launched in November 2019 to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) over traditional methods of manufacturing. The AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization open to any additive manufacturer or industry stakeholder that meets certain criteria relating to sustainability of production or process.

