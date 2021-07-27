

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) said that it has collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the combination of BBP-398, a potentially best-in-class SHP2 inhibitor, with OPDIVO or nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutations with the hope of providing an effective new treatment option for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.



The collaboration will also include the initiation of a Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of BBP-398 in combination with both OPDIVO as doublet therapy, and OPDIVO plus a KRASG12C inhibitor as triplet therapy in non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with KRAS mutations, as first- and second-line treatment options.



As per the terms of the collaboration, BridgeBio will sponsor the study and Bristol Myers Squibb will provide nivolumab. Both BridgeBio and Bristol Myers Squibb will share the cost of clinical development activities for the combination trial.



SHP2 is a protein-tyrosine phosphatase that links growth factor, cytokine and integrin signaling with the downstream RAS/ERK MAPK pathway to regulate cellular proliferation and survival.



BridgeBio is currently advancing its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors driven by mutations in the MAPK signaling pathway, including RAS and receptor tyrosine kinase genes.



OPDIVO is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.



