

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Corning Inc. (GLW) provided core earnings and core sales guidance for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company expects core earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.59 per share on core sales between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on sales of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



