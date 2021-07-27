VIRALEZE SPL7013 virucidal (>99.99%) against Delta variant

New antiviral testing demonstrates SPL7013, the antiviral agent in VIRALEZE nasal spray, has potent virucidal activity against the globally significant Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, reducing infectivity of the virus by >99.99% after 30 seconds of exposure

SPL7013, the antiviral agent in VIRALEZE, has now been shown in laboratory studies to be virucidal against all four coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta

These latest data further illustrate the broad-spectrum antiviral activity of SPL7013, which has been demonstrated against multiple respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV, as well as its consistent and potent activity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

VIRALEZE antiviral nasal spray is registered for sale in Europe and India , and available in certain markets online.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpharma today announced new data demonstrating that SPL7013, the antiviral agent in VIRALEZE nasal spray, is active against the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, achieving more than 99.99% reduction of infectious virus in laboratory-based virucidal assays.

The antiviral testing of SPL7013 was conducted in the laboratory of virologist, Professor Philippe Gallay, at The Scripps Research Institute in the US, where previous studies have also demonstrated potent antiviral and virucidal activity of SPL7013 against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the globally important Alpha, Beta and Gamma 'Variants of Concern'.

Percent reductions of infectious virus achieved with 10 mg/mL SPL7013 (the concentration in VIRALEZE) are shown in the table below.

Virus:

SPL7013†

Incubation

Time Percent Reduction of Infectious Virus vs Virus Control^ US Alpha Beta Gamma Delta Kappa 30 seconds >99.9% >99.9% >99% >99% >99.99% >99.9% 1 minute >99.9% >99.9% >99% >99% >99.99% >99.9% 5 minutes >99.9% >99.99% >99.9% >99.9% >99.99% >99.9% 15 minutes >99.99% >99.99% >99.99% >99.99% >99.999% >99.99% 30 minutes >99.99% >99.99% >99.99% >99.99% >99.999% >99.99%

† 10 mg/mL SPL7013; ^ virus without exposure to SPL7013

In commenting on the significance of these new findings, internationally recognised virologist, Professor Philippe Gallay from the Scripps Research Institute, said:

"SARS-CoV-2 variants continue to emerge and dominate new infections worldwide. These variants have changes in several viral proteins, including in the spike protein that is essential for the virus to infect its host cell.

"It is remarkable that SPL7013 has demonstrated potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity against the broad-spectrum of Variants of Concern, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and now importantly Delta, and Variant of Interest, Kappa, in vitro. SPL7013 acts as a barrier to viral infection and its broad-spectrum activity demonstrates its resilience against a rapidly changing target.

The Delta variant has been reported to be about 60% more transmissible than the already highly infectious Alpha variant[1], and is now the most common variant in India and the UK, where it accounts for more than 90% of new cases.[2]

Dr Jackie Fairley, CEO of Starpharma, commented: "We are very pleased to confirm the rapid virucidal activity of SPL7013, with greater than 99.99% reduction of infectious virus in just 30 seconds against the Delta variant."

[1] https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01696-3

[2] https://covariants.org/variants/21A.Delta