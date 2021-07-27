Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.07.2021 | 14:21
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The BitMEX Partner Programme Expands into Phase Two With 17 New Additions

MAHE, Seychelles, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMEX, one of the world's leading crypto derivatives platforms, today announced phase two of the BitMEX Partner Programme with the addition of 17 new firms into the BitMEX ecosystem.

The BitMEX Partner Programme Expands into Phase Two With 17 New Additions

The programme, which was successfully launched earlier this year, connects BitMEX users with trusted tools that will enhance their trading experience while rewarding partners themselves with incentives based on the activity they refer to the BitMEX programme.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of 100x Group, the holding structure behind BitMEX, said: "After such a fantastic start to the BitMEX Partner Programme, we're thrilled to build on our commitment to connect our users with the best tools for their trading experience. Our newest batch of partners are top players in their fields and we are excited to welcome them to the BitMEX ecosystem".

These new members of the BitMEX Partner Programme are:

  • Aluna Social
  • AIVIA
  • Algotrader
  • Amberdata
  • Bitsgap
  • Coinrule
  • HaasOnline
  • Koinly
  • ProfitTrading
  • ProfitView
  • Sierra Chart
  • Tab Trader
  • Tesseract
  • Tradelize
  • UpBots
  • XMargin
  • Zignaly

This is BitMEX's most diverse and dynamic set of partners yet, representing trade execution, algorithmic trading, data, tax reporting, and lending.

To sign up and verify as a new user on BitMEX, visit https://www.bitmex.com/register

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform, which supports leveraged trading via Perpetual and Futures Contracts. Our mission is to professionalise the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives. We offer a fast, safe, and liquid way to trade and hedge cryptocurrency risk. For more information, visit www.bitmex.com.

Media Contact

Winky Chow / Jess Lo
(+852)22016474 / (+852)22016473
100xGroup@RuderFinnAsia.com / BitMEX@RuderFinnAsia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582094/BitMEX_Partner_Programme_Expands_into_Phase_Two.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1577506/BitMEX_logo_black_text_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
