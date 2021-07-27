Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.: Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Launch of New IR Website

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced the official launch of its new IR website https://ir.torquelb.com/, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich - best showcasing pertinent investor resources detailing the Company's diverse portfolio of sports nutrition and supplements brands. It offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful information for investors looking for additional materials on the Company, including a new investor presentation, press releases, upcoming events, the current share price, SEC filings and financials.

"Our new IR website provides an enhanced online presence, best highlighting our core competencies with the capital markets community as we continue to ramp revenues," said Leonard K. Armenta Jr., President of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "As we continue to seek out exciting new acquisitions to expand our brand portfolio, our new IR website - when combined with our goal to become an OTCQB-listed, fully reporting company as soon as possible - demonstrates our pledge to enhance our profile as a public company going forward.

"The investor relations pages provide our shareholders and prospective investors with current, easily accessible information about our operations, business, stock profile and more, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder communications. I look forward to continued operational execution going forward, with the objective of creating long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Armenta.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com.

