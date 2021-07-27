Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q23R ISIN: US5634201082 Ticker-Symbol: VE8 
Frankfurt
27.07.21
15:32 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,250
+3,97 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,80015:43
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2021 | 14:32
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Second Quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 10, 2021, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13720662 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Contact

Manitex International, Inc.
Steve Filipov
Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2054
sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657175/Manitex-International-Inc-Will-Report-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-on-August-3-2021

MANITEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.