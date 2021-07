WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, MSCI, Inc. (MSIC) said its Board of Directors declared a 33 percent higher cash dividend of $1.04 per share for third quarter, payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on August 13, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MSCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de