The Indian-based PV module maker supplied mono PERC solar PV modules for a 250 MW project stage for a large Californian project, the 2.7GW Westlands Solar Park, located south of Fresno in California.Waaree Energies today announced it had completed the supply of 300+ MW solar modules for US-headquartered CIM Group's Aquamarine 250 MW solar photovoltaic project. The PV project is part of the first phase of Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in California's San Joaquin Valley. Waaree has provided 385Wp and 390Wp mono PERC solar PV modules for the installation at WSP. The solar modules supplied by Waaree ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...