Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
27.07.2021 | 14:45
Mileson Guo launches The Institute for Emerging Technologies and Social Impact (ITSI)

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and investor Mileson Guo has announced the launch of The Institute for Emerging Technologies and Social Impact (ITSI).

He stated that ITSI's ambition is "to foster debate and discussion about the social impact of emerging technologies amongst industry pioneers and policy leaders. We welcome all open dialogue in the space of emerging technologies and their impact on society. By cultivating original research, disseminating ideas and connecting people with the shared goal of harnessing technology for the greatest social and economic benefit, we hope to help move the dial in the right direction."

The new organization's website states that ITSI believes in the power of technology and connectivity to create a better, more free and more prosperous world. "We believe our generation is endowed with unprecedented power - and therefore responsibility - to put this technology to the best effect."

Mileson Guo stated further that "ITSI will work to conceptualize, curate and promote ideas for technological progress and regulatory frameworks that work symbiotically to the mutual benefit of each. Regulation must serve technology and creativity, rather than the other way around. Our focus will centre around the future of transport, the future of energy and the future of finance."

