Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P197 ISIN: CA84281U1075 Ticker-Symbol: 5RE 
Tradegate
26.07.21
18:52 Uhr
0,131 Euro
-0,008
-5,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1290,14115:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMMANDER RESOURCES
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD0,1140,00 %
EMPIRE RESOURCES LIMITED0,009-1,14 %
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP0,131-5,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.