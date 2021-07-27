Safe Online Casinos Publishes Guide for Players in Canada

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Online Casinos (SOC) went live with an actionable checklist for Canadian online casino players on how to ensure a safe and secure online gambling experience.

The portal renowned for its expert advice and recommendations on how to choose a safe online casino to play at, felt the need to provide players from Canada with some actionable tips on how to mitigate the various risks when playing online. This latest collection of best practices and advices is distilled through years of experience in online gambling aimed to help casual gamblers make all reasonable safety precautions before engaging in online casino games with their hard earned money.

The Online Gambling Situation in Canada

A growing number of Canadians are experimenting with online casino gambling yet few understand the risks of navigating the current environment. More and more online casinos are offering their services thanks to the online gambling market in Canada being fairly liberal compared to other countries. However many of these online casinos offer no recourse for players in case something goes wrong. Also no customer protection agency can truly step in on behalf of Canadians, and sometimes customers can't even confirm if the games they play are provably fair. Therefore it is more important than ever for players to play it safe and inform themselves before depositing real money to any online casino. The number one reason players fail to do so is a lack of understanding of what makes an online casino safe. Safe Online Casinos' best practice guide is aiming to help Canadian players with exactly that.

Trusted Canadian Online Casinos

Another common reason for not pre-screening online casinos is a lack of time or willingness to do so. For this reason the guide references a collection of trusted online casinos, ready to be used by players. This is compiled with all elements of the actual checklist in mind. The guide comes with a recommendation of Safe Online Casinos' top choice for the safest online casino in Canada. The checklist then touches on questions of identifying reputable casinos.

Identifying a Trustworthy Online Casino

Check the License - Kahnawake, Malta or UK. These are the most reputable licenses out there. Any of them guarantees trustworthiness. Searching for the license logo at the bottom of a site and checking their license number on the regulating body's website is always a good safety precaution.

Learn about Casino History - The longest one has been online the safer it is. Hard to imagine a casino launched in 1999 still operating while scamming people. Nevertheless there are always legit newcomers. A typical case of this is when an established group launches a new brand under their umbrella.

See the Bonus T&C and Wagering Requirements - As with all things in life it pays to read the fine print. Especially if planning on cashing out a bonus, one should be familiar with the conditions under which the bonus is released, most notably the wagering requirements.

Test the Support - Before registering its worth to test the customer support by asking a question that has a factual answer. If they don't bother to answer, don't speak proper English, or just want to get rid of the customer with some generic answer, that's a subtle hint to take your business elsewhere.

Verify Banking Options, Fees, Processing Time - Checking the payment options (both in and out) is essential, as it may block the entire casino adventure right there at the start when a casino does not accept a particular credit card. The other way around can also be incredibly frustrating when requesting a withdrawal of winnings only to find out that they don't pay out the same way the deposit was made.

About Safe Online Casinos

Safe Online Casinos established itself as the go-to source for all things safe online casino gambling. Serving the casual casino player since 2012, they built a reputation of providing the most comprehensive information when it comes to secure online wagering. To the general public they are most remembered for their earlier resource about the best betting sites in Canada.

