High Reliability, 3D NAND based ArmourDrive SSDs for Demanding Applications
Designed with Greenliant's EnduroSLC Technology, the new EX Series SSDs are available in 4GB, 8GB, 20GB, 40GB, 80GB, 160GB and 320GB capacities, and are included in Greenliant's Long-Term Availability (LTA) program for 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND based products (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program). The new PX Series SSDs, available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, use 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory to provide cost-effective industrial storage.
ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs-with advanced power-fail data protection, hardware ECC capabilities and intelligent NAND flash management algorithms-are ideal for demanding industrial, medical, networking and transportation applications. Built with a thin profile, single-sided M.2 form factor to operate efficiently in space constrained systems, the EX and PX Series SSDs support the SATA 6Gb/s interface and SMART commands.
