SnapLogic's self-service, low-code platform powers more than 100 integration pipelines, moving gigabytes of patient claims and eligibility data every day for the healthcare startup

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Cooperative Benefits Group (CBG), a startup infrastructure company that provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and clinical pharmacy services to businesses, used SnapLogic to build and support their entire IT infrastructure within four months. With SnapLogic's self-service, low-code platform, CBG was able to build more than 100 integrations and 30 interfaces with third-party services and vendors, while also building their core ETL/ELT data transfer functions. They were able to do this with just one engineer, keeping their costs minimal as they met an aggressive launch date.

CBG was founded in January 2020 and had four months to stand up their IT infrastructure. Beginning with just one engineer, they started their build with data, ETL/ELT, and shared services, which were the most fundamental parts of their tech stack. From there, they focused on compliance, security, and analytics; application integration and API connectivity; and AI/ML, bots, RPA, and automation.

CBG needed to be able to create this enterprise infrastructure in as lean a manner as possible, without having to add additional staff or budget. They also needed to ensure its systems, processes, and data were all HIPAA-compliant. To do this, they selected SnapLogic.

"The beauty of SnapLogic is it's low-code simplicity and breadth of capability," said Davis Hansen, Senior Data and Integration Engineer at CBG. "We were able to build out an entire IT infrastructure with one data architect managing it on weekends. SnapLogic let us avoid having to recruit, train, and ramp up a full team which was critical to us as a new startup. We were able to do 95% of this with a one-person team in about three months. This process would have taken a much larger team at least 18 months with any other tool."

"Building and scaling any new startup in a pandemic no less is not for the faint of heart," said Mark Fowler, CIO at CBG. "We needed to build a resilient, secure, and scalable enterprise infrastructure, all with a lean IT team, on a limited budget, and against aggressive deadlines. We knew we needed to rely on intelligent, low-code tools and flexible, committed partners. Thanks to the SnapLogic team and platform, we were able to build the infrastructure foundation for our future success in record time."

"CBG is a testament to what a small but mighty team can do when they leverage the power of low-code and automation," said George Mogannam, CRO at SnapLogic. "SnapLogic can do so much more than just data and application integrations, as CBG has discovered through their curiosity, exploration, and entrepreneurial spirit. We're proud to be part of the core infrastructure of this company and look forward to their continued success."

