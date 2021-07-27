Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 10.95p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2021. The dividend will be paid on 27 August 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 August 2021. The ex dividend date is 5 August 2021.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

27 July 2021