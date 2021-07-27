Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products (Record Id 178818)

Correction: Number of bond loan (s) issued will be 9 instead of 10. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 9 bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International with effect from 2021-07-28. Last day of trading is set to 2023-07-07, 2023-07-14, 2026-07-07, 2029-07-06. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008037