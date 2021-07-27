Violet Sells Realty Expands Residential and Commercial Listings, Adds Land to Inventory

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Houston real estate agent Violet Gonzalez is thrilled to announce the expansion of Violet Sells Realty with new residential and commercial listings and the addition of land listings amidst the severe housing shortage.

Housing inventory has been steadily dropping since early last year with December 2020 seeing the lowest supply of homes ever recorded, according to a recent article by Millionacres. Freddie Mac estimates 2.5 million houses need to come on the market to combat the shortage.

'We are beyond blessed to be in the position to help families find their forever home especially during the challenging times we are currently facing,' said Violet Gonzalez, of Violet Sells Realty - Century 21 Olympian. 'Being able to expand beyond residential listings by adding land inventory means we're also strengthening our support for builders and doing our part to help the marketing rebound from the housing shortage.'

In 2020, many people relocated due to various reasons related to the pandemic, including cost of living, a desire to be closer to family and remote work becoming more acceptable. A CNBC article published in February of this year highlights a 20% increase in relocations is expected, as compared to last year.

'It can be a very scary and daunting task relocating to a new city, especially when you don't know the area and schools,' per Terri, one of Violet's clients. 'We were very fortunate to find Violet who was responsive, knew the area, asked all the right questions and was able to help us find our new home in the span of about 4 days.'

For those looking to make Houston their home, Violet Sells Realty just added two new listings. For more information about the rare find in the heart of St. George Place, visit https://www.har.com/homedetail/5302-val-verde-st-houston-tx-77056/3196019?cid=VIOLETG or to check out the beautiful all-brick home in the Galleria area, visit https://www.har.com/homedetail/3022-w-park-at-fairdale-houston-tx-77057/3678805?cid=VIOLETG

Business owners looking to lease or buy retail space can inquire about Violet Sells Realty's latest commercial listing located on Jensen Drive. The freestanding, near 9,000 sq. ft. building features two stories, underground plumbing and HVAC less than 10 years old.

A long-time Houston resident, Violet offers clients a wealth of tools and resources through her website , containing the most current real estate market information for all of Houston and its surrounding areas and allowing clients and visitors to be able to search like an agent. In an effort to provide additional support she recently shared tips for those navigating the homebuying process in a seller's market.

About Violet Sells Realty

Violet Sells Realty works with both buyers and sellers to guide clients and provide them with the most honest and detailed information, while also helping them make the best choice for their home and/or commercial property. It makes buying, selling, and leasing a hassle-free experience from start to closing. Violet serves zip codes 77000-77599. For more information, please call 713-570-6906, or visit violetsellsrealty.com

