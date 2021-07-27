Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
WKN: A2PPL7 ISIN: US85236P1012 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
NASDAQ
26.07.21
22:00 Uhr
8,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
27.07.2021
Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday August 4, 2021 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 562483
International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 562483
Webcast: https:://www.webcaster4/com/Webcast/Page/2256/42211

Replay Information

United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 42211
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 42211

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
877.889.1972
SLNG@cg.capital

Company Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657218/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Call

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
