Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021

145,957 shares

Euro 4,219,031.73.

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2,2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95.

At December 31, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

404,427 shares

Euro 1,854,919.91.

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 6,613 2,744,698 25,149,804.60 Sales 7,161 3,003,168 27,514,220.00

Mercialys

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

