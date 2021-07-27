Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021
- 145,957 shares
- Euro 4,219,031.73.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2,2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At December 31, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 404,427 shares
- Euro 1,854,919.91.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
6,613
2,744,698
25,149,804.60
Sales
7,161
3,003,168
27,514,220.00
Mercialys
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
