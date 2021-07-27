- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Boerse Q2 revenue EUR 882 million vs. estimate EUR 870 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 311 million vs. estimate EUR 279 million
- • Deutsche Boerse confirms its guidance of increasing net revenue to around €3.5 billion and EBITDA to around €2.0 billion
- • Says market volatility, as measured by the VSTOXX index, was very low at the end of the first half-year, below its five-year average
- • Says this reduced the need for market participants to hedge their positions with financial derivatives
