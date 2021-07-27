Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2021 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company earned $1,001,000 (or $0.35 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2021 compared to $1,452,000 (or $0.51 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2020. The Company earned $2,069,000 (or $0.72 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and $3,268,000 (or $1.14 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax realized securities gains of $505,000 and tax free life insurance proceeds of $730,000 favorably influenced 2020 earnings results.
The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 468,212 shares, or 16.37% on June 30, 2021.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2021, the Company employed 81 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks on demand
$ 4,806
$ 3,744
$ 8,497
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
58,417
24,596
615
|Total cash and cash equivalents
63,223
28,340
9,112
|Securities available for sale
128,633
133,317
143,102
|Restricted investments in bank stock
145
148
752
|Loans
234,532
241,080
254,932
|Allowance for loan losses
(1,991)
(1,991)
(2,069)
|Net loans
232,541
239,089
252,863
|Premises and equipment
2,629
2,805
2,797
|Investment in Life Insurance
19,332
19,070
18,819
|Other assets
2,994
2,662
3,917
|Total assets
$ 449,497
$ 425,431
$ 431,362
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
$ 164,726
$ 148,398
$ 148,316
|Interest bearing
215,455
203,001
196,672
|Total deposits
380,181
351,399
344,988
|Short-term borrowings
-
-
15,047
|Other liabilities
4,067
4,605
4,811
|Total liabilities
384,248
356,004
364,846
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020
7,200
7,200
7,200
|Retained earnings
61,012
63,292
62,335
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,581
11,479
9,525
|Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020
(12,544)
(12,544)
(12,544)
|Total shareholders' equity
65,249
69,427
66,516
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 449,497
$ 425,431
$ 431,362
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Interest and fees on loans
$ 2,434
$ 2,754
$ 4,949
$ 5,360
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
981
1,028
1,966
2,065
|Exempt from federal income taxes
217
347
445
740
|Other
13
10
20
34
|Total Interest income
3,645
4,139
7,380
8,199
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Interest on deposits
58
114
115
273
|Interest on short-term borrowings
-
19
-
139
|Total Interest expense
58
133
115
412
|NET INTEREST INCOME
3,587
4,006
7,265
7,787
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
-
400
-
400
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
3,587
3,606
7,265
7,387
|OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
|Asset management and trust income
380
335
738
678
|Service charges on deposit accounts
172
143
338
303
|Net Security gains
45
505
46
505
|Income from investment in life insurance
122
117
245
228
|Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
730
|Other income
37
28
91
100
|Total other operating income
756
1,128
1,458
2,544
|OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Salaries and employee benefits
1,822
1,864
3,653
3,828
|Net occupancy expense
200
189
422
401
|Furniture and equipment
132
112
245
208
|Pennsylvania shares tax
164
142
314
284
|Legal and professional
109
109
210
210
|FDIC insurance
31
12
61
12
|Other expenses
704
591
1,385
1,300
|Total other operating expenses
3,162
3,019
6,290
6,243
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,181
-
1,715
2,433
3,688
|Income tax expense
180
263
364
420
|Net income
$ 1,001
$ 1,452
$ 2,069
$ 3,268
|Average Shares Outstanding
2,860,953
2,860,953
2,860,953
2,860,953
|Earnings Per Share
$ 0.35
$ 0.51
$ 0.72
$ 1.14
Contact Information:
Wendy S. Piper
Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923
