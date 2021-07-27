Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2021 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company earned $1,001,000 (or $0.35 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2021 compared to $1,452,000 (or $0.51 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2020. The Company earned $2,069,000 (or $0.72 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and $3,268,000 (or $1.14 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax realized securities gains of $505,000 and tax free life insurance proceeds of $730,000 favorably influenced 2020 earnings results.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 468,212 shares, or 16.37% on June 30, 2021.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2021, the Company employed 81 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,806 $ 3,744 $ 8,497 Interest bearing deposits with banks 58,417 24,596 615 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,223 28,340 9,112 Securities available for sale 128,633 133,317 143,102 Restricted investments in bank stock 145 148 752 Loans 234,532 241,080 254,932 Allowance for loan losses (1,991) (1,991) (2,069) Net loans 232,541 239,089 252,863 Premises and equipment 2,629 2,805 2,797 Investment in Life Insurance 19,332 19,070 18,819 Other assets 2,994 2,662 3,917 Total assets $ 449,497 $ 425,431 $ 431,362 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 164,726 $ 148,398 $ 148,316 Interest bearing 215,455 203,001 196,672 Total deposits 380,181 351,399 344,988 Short-term borrowings - - 15,047 Other liabilities 4,067 4,605 4,811 Total liabilities 384,248 356,004 364,846 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 61,012 63,292 62,335 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,581 11,479 9,525 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020 (12,544) (12,544) (12,544) Total shareholders' equity 65,249 69,427 66,516 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 449,497 $ 425,431 $ 431,362

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,434 $ 2,754 $ 4,949 $ 5,360 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 981 1,028 1,966 2,065 Exempt from federal income taxes 217 347 445 740 Other 13 10 20 34 Total Interest income 3,645 4,139 7,380 8,199 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 58 114 115 273 Interest on short-term borrowings - 19 - 139 Total Interest expense 58 133 115 412 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,587 4,006 7,265 7,787 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - 400 - 400 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,587 3,606 7,265 7,387 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 380 335 738 678 Service charges on deposit accounts 172 143 338 303 Net Security gains 45 505 46 505 Income from investment in life insurance 122 117 245 228 Life insurance proceeds - - - 730 Other income 37 28 91 100 Total other operating income 756 1,128 1,458 2,544 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,822 1,864 3,653 3,828 Net occupancy expense 200 189 422 401 Furniture and equipment 132 112 245 208 Pennsylvania shares tax 164 142 314 284 Legal and professional 109 109 210 210 FDIC insurance 31 12 61 12 Other expenses 704 591 1,385 1,300 Total other operating expenses 3,162 3,019 6,290 6,243 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,181 - 1,715 2,433 3,688 Income tax expense 180 263 364 420 Net income $ 1,001 $ 1,452 $ 2,069 $ 3,268 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.72 $ 1.14

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper

Senior Vice President

Secretary/Treasurer

wpiper@cbthebank.com

724-537-9923

