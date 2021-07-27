- (PLX AI) - AMD Q2 revenue USD 3,850 million vs. estimate USD 3,620 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 48% vs. estimate 47%
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|Chipmaker AMD Clears Wall Street's Second-Quarter Hurdles
|AMD Gives Optimistic Outlook, Beats Estimates, on Strong Demand
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates
|SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.The company's profit came in at $710 million, or...
|AMD stock rises as earnings show data-center and gaming sales nearly tripling, annual forecast increased
|AMD's Q2 2021 revenue grew 99% to $3.85B on market share gains
