

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $253.74 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $207.30 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.44 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $719.86 million from $545.37 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $246.44 Mln. vs. $156.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $719.86 Mln vs. $545.37 Mln last year.



