

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $16.46 billion, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $11.20 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $46.15 billion from $38.03 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $16.46 Bln. vs. $11.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.17 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $46.15 Bln vs. $38.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de