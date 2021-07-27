

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $167.95 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $102.91 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232.31 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $378.63 million from $327.25 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $232.31 Mln. vs. $169.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $378.63 Mln vs. $327.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 - $6.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de