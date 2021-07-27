

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $18.53 billion, or $27.26 per share. This compares with $6.96 billion, or $10.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $19.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.6% to $61.88 billion from $38.30 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $18.53 Bln. vs. $6.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $27.26 vs. $10.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $19.21 -Revenue (Q2): $61.88 Bln vs. $38.30 Bln last year.



