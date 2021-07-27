

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $710 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $778 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 99.5% to $3.85 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $778 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $3.85 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de