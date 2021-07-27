

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.58 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.26 billion or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $6.13 billion from $4.84 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.26 Bln. vs. $2.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $6.13 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.



