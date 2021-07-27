

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stryker Corp. (SYK):



-Earnings: $592 million in Q2 vs. -$83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.55 in Q2 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $861 million or $2.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.12 per share -Revenue: $4.29 billion in Q2 vs. $2.76 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 to $9.40



