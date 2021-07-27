

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $0.54 billion, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $940 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $6.64 billion from $5.91 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $940 Mln. vs. $881 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.64 Bln vs. $5.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONDELEZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de