

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $80 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $637 million from $574 million last year.



Ashland Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $80 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $637 Mln vs. $574 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASHLAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de