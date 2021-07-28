

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kering (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) Tuesday reported that its first-half net income surged to 1.48 billion euros, from 272.6 million euros last year.



EBITDA rose to 2.95 billion euros from 1.68 billion euros last year. Recurring net income for the period was 1.48 billion euros, up from 569.3 million euros last year.



First-half revenue rose 49.6% to 8.05 billion euros from 5.38 billion euros last year.



Among brands, Gucci sales gained 82.4 percent to 1.69 billion euros, Yves Saint Laurent surged 169.4 percent to 275.1 million euros, Bottega Veneta gained 197.5 percent to 129.7 million euros.



