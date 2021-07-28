Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market. Intellabridge Technology Corporation begins trading on July 28, 2021 on OTCQB under the symbol "CRBTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real time quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. Listing on the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Intellabridge continues to advance our platform, including upgrading our stock investing opportunities for all our shareholders," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "We're excited to trade on the OTCQB, which further reflects the advancements Intellabridge has achieved over the past year. US investors, as well as investors from other countries, will now have the opportunity to share in the Company's growth."

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a fintech blockchain neo-bank that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity, consumer protection and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto exchange, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity trading, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Kash platform is currently in private Beta and available on web and mobile for customers on the waitlist. For more information on Kash visit www.kash.io. To get on the waitlist for Kash, sign up for a Kash account at app.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to the Private Placement including closing of the Private Placement and the use of net proceeds from the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Intellabridge undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

