NRIA To Break Ground on "Affordable Luxury" Rental Community, Will Transform Skyline of New Jersey's West New York, and Offer Much-Needed Parking for Public

The Grand and The Metro, sister residential towers, will be the tallest buildings in West New York

The developments' parking garage will be open to the public, the result of a partnership with the town

WEST NEW YORK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, is excited to announce the celebration of the groundbreaking of The Grand, one half of their newest residential rental community, on August 2 at 10 a.m. in West New York, New Jersey. The Grand, to be built at 51st Street, will be one of two sustainably constructed towers. The Grand's sister tower, The Metro, is to be located at 52nd Street, and will break ground at a later date.

Senator Bob Menendez, Congressman Albio Sires, West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and NRIA ownership will be on hand to mark the event.

Once completed, the two 14-story towers will effectively transform the skyscape of West New York, according to Glenn La Mattina, senior vice president of operations and global development for NRIA.

"These will be the tallest buildings in West New York, once completed," he said, "and will make a magnificent addition to the city and its skyline."

The 156-unit buildings will be located in the heart of the town, a blooming municipality along New Jersey's famed Gold Coast, an enclave of communities on the Hudson River known for their high-end residences, top-notch arts, and culture, and refreshingly quick ferry ride to Manhattan.

Accessible to both the development's residents and the surrounding city dwellers, 60% of the 495 parking spaces in the towers' parking garage aim to benefit the greater community of West New York.

"It's been a cooperative project with the city," said Rich Stabile, senior vice president, and project manager for NRIA. "NRIA is working together with West New York to make this important addition happen."

Three hundred twelve apartments in total will be offered in the LEED-certified development. Each tower will meet rigorous green building standards that promise high-energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly design.

Both The Grand and The Metro will provide residents with high-end amenities, including a gym, lounge, and green roof with a walking deck. The rooftop will be designed as a relaxation and entertainment area, with patio seating and barbecue grills.

In addition, a business center with a high-speed printer and other work-at-home essentials, and a 24-hour grab-and-go convenience store will be available on-site to residents.

NRIA's Stabile anticipates The Grand and The Metro will be an attractive sell to potential renters.

"Restaurants, stores, and entertainment are all within walking distance," he said. "And just as importantly, the community is located close to public transportation."

Only one block away from West New York's Hudson-Bergen Light Rail station, NRIA foresees the two towers will emerge as a "go-to" affordable rental option for young professionals working from home or in the greater New York City employment marketplace.

Construction on The Grand and The Metro is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

About NRIA

With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.

For more information about The Grand, The Metro, and NRIA, visit www.nria.net.

