- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 958 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 828 million
- • Q2 revenues EUR 6,200 million vs. estimate EUR 5,890 million
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.2% vs. estimate 13.1%
- • Q2 provisions for credit losses EUR 75 million vs. estimate EUR 254 million
- • Says makes progress toward 2022 ambitions
- • CEO says well on the path toward our goal for a post-tax RoTE of 8% next year. All our businesses have contributed to the year-on-year profit growth, gained further relevance for our clients and continued to capture market share
- • In the Core Bank, which excludes the Capital Release Unit, second-quarter profit before tax rose 90% to EUR 1.4 billion
