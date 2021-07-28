- (PLX AI) - Scor half year net income EUR 380 million.
- • Combined ratio 97.2%
- • Gross written premiums of EUR 8,441 million in H1 2021, up 9.1% at constant FX compared with H1 2020
SCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|24,860
|25,100
|08:32
|24,880
|25,170
|08:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:29
|Half-year 2021 results: SCOR records a strong net income of EUR 380 million in H1 2021, demonstrating its ability to create value and its resilience
|Press ReleaseJuly 28, 2021 - N° 21
Half-year 2021 results
SCOR records a strong net income of
EUR 380 million in H1 2021,demonstrating its ability to create value and its resilience
...
► Artikel lesen
|07:28
|Scor H1 Net Income EUR 380 Million as Gross Premiums Rise 9%
|(PLX AI) - Scor half year net income EUR 380 million.• Combined ratio 97.2%• Gross written premiums of EUR 8,441 million in H1 2021, up 9.1% at constant FX compared with H1 2020
► Artikel lesen
|12.07.
|SCOR builds on its climate leadership by co-launching the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance and confirms phased coal withdrawal
|Press ReleaseJuly 12, 2021 - N° 20
SCOR builds on its climate leadership by co-launching the Net-Zero Insurance Allianceand confirms phased coal withdrawal
SCOR, together with seven of the...
► Artikel lesen
|08.07.
|SCOR: Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des ...
|08.07.
|People Moves: Chubb's Thanduparakkal to Hiscox, SCOR's Prabis to Hiscox ILS; Tokio Marine HCC Int'l Hires 3 for Professional Risks
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCOR SE
|24,970
|+0,52 %