- (PLX AI) - EDPR half year revenue EUR 856 million vs. estimate EUR 869 million.
- • half year EBITDA EUR 654 million vs. estimate EUR 675 million
- • half year net income EUR 142 million
- • The average selling price declined -7% YoY driven by Spanish portfolio mix YoY average post Sell-down transactions, US hedging on the back of the one-off weather event in the 1Q and unfavourable forex translation
- • Impact not offset by additional capacity MW (+€61m YoY) and wind resource (+€11m YoY)
